Lakewood is planning for future road improvements

Submitted by The City of Lakewood.

The Lakewood City Council is scheduled to vote at its meeting Monday, July 2, 2018 on the proposed 2019-2024 Transportation Improvement Plan.

Looking ahead, the city’s focus in the coming years will be on some of its primary east-west corridors.

Traffic collision statistics, pavement management scores and the city’s forecasted budget shaped the proposed infrastructure improvements in the plan.

The TIP is a reflection of the goals outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan, which serves as a guide for future growth, development and overall management of the city.

The proposed TIP lists projects over the next six years, but funding has not been allocated for every item on the list. Instead the TIP serves as a guide as the city looks at its infrastructure needs and outlines its budget. It is also a necessary tool to help the city when it applies for grants and other outside funding sources to help fund the proposed projects.