Construction continues near SR 16 in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT

During the overnight hours of Monday, July 2, contractor crews will install the final four girders of the new McKinley Way / East D Street overpass over northbound I-5.

Lane closures on northbound I-5 for girder setting will begin at 9 p.m. From 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane that will exit to I-705 to SR 509, to Portland Avenue and back to northbound I-5.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

After the Fourth of July holiday, crews will resume overnight lane and ramp closures on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and the Puyallup River for paving and formwork installation on newly set girders. Overnight lane closures are also scheduled for both directions of SR 16 near South Tyler Street.



Thursday, July 5

Lane closures on northbound I-5 will begin at 9 p.m. From 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane that will exit to I-705 to SR 509, to Portland Avenue and back to northbound I-5.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.







Friday, July 6

Lane closures on northbound I-5 will begin at 10 p.m. From 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane that will exit to I-705 to SR 509, to Portland Avenue and back to northbound I-5.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound SR 167 and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7, I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.



Travelers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes and detours. Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at TacomaTraffic.com.