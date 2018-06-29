Last Chance to Preserve the Norberg Property as Forestland and Wildlife Corridor

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott

STEILACOOM – Sally Jacky, local Conservationist and “Mother of Harlock Park”, has researched conservation and preservation of the five + acre Norberg Estates property between Galloway and Stevens, off Lexington. A total of 23 houses are planned. Four have been built. If the property is sold to a developer the five acre forest will be cleared for 19 more homes within 30 days.

Since the original plan was approved, over ten years ago, many more homes have been built on Galloway and more developments have gone in throughout the Town of Steilacoom. Recent developments include Salter’s Point, Birch Street, and the old horse farm on Marietta. A recent traffic study showed traffic along Lexington has greatly increased over the past ten years. This development will feed into the busy intersection of Stevens and Lexington that becomes an arterial to I-5 and Lakewood. Stevens St. will be widened, trees will be removed, and there will need to be traffic control for pedestrian and driver safety. There are two bus stops near the intersection as well as an elementary school within walking distance.Traffic will greatly increase at this intersection and pedestrian safety will be a concern. Stevens is currently a Dead End St with a handful of homes on Stevens and Cincinnati St.

Sally has located a “Conservation” buyer who will buy and hold hold the property until application can be completed to Pierce County Conservation for preservation. Our Stewardship Committee, which is forming now, plans to preserve this second growth forest (directly above the “Tunnel of Trees”) as a wildlife corridor and forestland. We are fast losing wildlife habitat.

In order to make this happen we need your support and the support of the Town of Steilacoom’s Town Council. The Conservation buyer will buy at market price, $1.5 million, and the Town and supporters (through donations, grants, etc.) must raise at least 10%, ($150,000).

If you want to help preserve one of the last second growth forests in the Town of Steilacoom, Norberg Estates, we welcome your support. We invite you to attend the July 17 Town Council Meeting. We are asking residents to show their support and we have petitions available. The petitions will be to presented to the Steilacoom Town Council at their meeting on July 17 in Steilacoom Town Hall.

We will need a “Stewardship” Committee to oversee the process. We will need to write grants and raise funds. We need your expertise!

There is currently a small park on one corner lot of this property, Norberg Park. It was purchased through local fundraising. At the time, all the land was considered but we did not have the conservation support to purchase more property from the Norberg family.

Most buildable lots in the Town of Steilacoom are being developed and we want to take advantage of this opportunity to preserve this well used wildlife corridor and maintain it in a natural condition as forestland.

We need your help. We are collecting signatures and request your attendance on July 17.