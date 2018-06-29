Keep your July 4th Celebration Safe, Sane and Legal

Submitted by the City of University Place

The Fourth of July is just around the corner which means it is time again to remind residents of University Place about the City’s fireworks regulations. Please note:

Fireworks may only be discharged on July 4, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The only legal fireworks to be discharged are: novelties smoke; sparklers morning glory; multi-aerials; ground spinners; helicopters; re-loadable mortars (1 3/4” or less); parachutes; cones and fountains; roman candles; and wheels.

It is illegal (regardless of day or time) to discharge the following in University Place: firecrackers; sky rockets; bottle rockets; M-80s; M-100s or larger; cherry bombs; pipe bombs; special fireworks; tampered, altered or homemade fireworks.

Violation of U.P. fireworks law is a misdemeanor and can lead to a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail. City of U.P. Police Chief Mike Blair said his department will have increased staff on duty prior to, and the day of, July 4. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation,” he said, noting that i­­­­­­­n addition to addressing resident questions, they will also be visiting fireworks outlets to ensure they understand and comply with the City’s current regulations regarding legal fireworks.

“We urge those who plan to discharge legal fireworks to purchase them from licensed outlets,” Blair said. “Only adults should light fireworks and they should never be held or thrown. Light one firework at a time and move away quickly. Never attempt to re-light a ‘dud.’”

If you choose to light fireworks, please be considerate of your neighbors. Keep pets indoors. Soak used fireworks in water and clean up your fireworks debris.

As a reminder, last month the City Council passed a new ordinance (Ord. 702) that prohibits the sale, possession, and discharge of consumer fireworks in University Place beginning in 2019, except for wire sparklers, cylindrical fountains and cone fountains. The new regulations were passed after a majority of residents indicated their support for a fireworks prohibition when asked to vote on an advisory proposition during the November 2017 general election.