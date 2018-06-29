CPTC to Host Welcome Center Grand Opening

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – As part of its efforts to simplify the enrollment process, Clover Park Technical College established a new Welcome Center to provide one-on-one support to prospective students. The college will host a Grand Opening Ceremony on July 2.

Located in Building 17 at CPTC’s Lakewood Campus, the Welcome Center serves as a central hub for visitors and prospective students to learn about the college. Through personal interaction with our Entry Services team, visitors have the opportunity to ask questions and receive one-on-one assistance with the enrollment process. The center initially opened during the college’s winter quarter.

“CPTC’s new Welcome Center was developed to provide high-touch, individualized services to students as they enter the college,” Vice President for Student Success Scott Latiolais said. “Our Entry Specialists assist students in program selection, navigation of the entry process, and connection to financial and student services in an effort to set them up for success. Since the center’s opening, CPTC has already seen growth in enrollment and increases in student connections to campus resources.”

The Grand Opening event is scheduled for 3 p.m. CPTC President Dr. Joyce Loveday and Latiolais will speak briefly, followed by a ribbon cutting officiated by the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments will be served.