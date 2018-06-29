Care Net Parenting Group Class Schedule for July

Submitted by Care Net.

Care Net Family Services in Lakewood’s July group class schedule can be downloaded here.

Care Net Pregnancy and Family Services of Puget Sound is a local, nonprofit organization that helps those facing unplanned pregnancies, educates teens and young adults about sexual risk avoidance, and offers compassionate care to individuals seeking support for pregnancy loss or abortion recovery.

Care Net offers pregnancy tests, parenting classes, STI screenings, limited ultrasounds, and material support and referrals, all at no cost to our clients.

Group Classes are held at the Lakewood office: 10828 Gravelly Lake Dr. #101 253.383.6033

www.carenetps.org