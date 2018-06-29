A new exhibit “Steilacoom’s Maritime History” highlights Steilacoom’s beginnings

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum Association

On December 18, 1849, 22 men from Maine sailed off on a perilous journey to the west coast of America. Their adventure became part of Steilacoom maritime history. Over 150 years later, we have learned a lot about the brand new schooner they sailed which had an exciting life and was at the heart of the success of early Steilacoom.

The Damariscove was a two-masted schooner built in 1849 in New Castle, Maine. Her crew of 22 were actually her owners, members of the Damariscotta Trading and Mining Company. Their goal was to take the Damariscove on her maiden voyage around the “Horn,” all the way to California, hopefully in time for the gold rush.

She arrived in San Francisco on July 12, 1850, where the crew left her for the goldfields. A new owner sailed her to South America and back and then he, too, sold her. In 1851, the schooner became the property of one of Steilacoom’s founders, Lafayette Balch. Balch contracted men around Puget Sound to cut lumber which he took to San Francisco on the Damariscove. He would return with merchandise for his store, charting the basic trade arrangement between the new little Town on the Sound and the West Coast’s economic center.

The Damariscove had several adventures between San Francisco and the Queen Charlotte Islands, off the north coast of British Columbia. She was sold by Balch in 1853 and was lost when she ran aground off the Oregon Coast in December 1854, five years after she was launched.

This interesting sailing ship is now memorialized in the Steilacoom Historical Museum. A scale model of ¼ inch to 1 foot has been meticulously assembled over the last eight months by model shipwright Earl Morrill. The model is now on display in the Museum’s new Puget Sound navigation exhibit.

The Museum, at 1801 Rainier, in Steilacoom, is open 1:00 ? 5:00 on Saturday and Sunday through October. It is also open 2:00 – 5:00 on Farmers Market Wednesdays through August. Drop in and learn more about the Damariscove and the early history of our corner of Puget Sound.