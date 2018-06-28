TMP’s CampTMP Summer Sessions in July

Submitted by Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

CampTMP aims to enrich the theatrical experience of a youth performer to reach a high level of excellence in musical theater and everyday life. Technique, expression, and passion are some of the most valuable tools a young actor can carry in the rehearsal and performance process. Our professional teaching artists work with youth to develop their skills determination, self-worth, and numerous capabilities.

Our Camps Include:

The Music Man JR.

Students Entering 1st-3rd Grade

Instructor LANITA WATERS

There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian in this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic.

Cost: $325

Additional Sibling | $275

Rehearsals:

July 23 – August 3, 2018

Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Performance Dates:

Saturday, August 4, 11:00 am

Sunday, August 5, 2:00 pm

Tickets:

$7.00 | Reserved Seating

Junie B. Jones the Musical JR.

Students Entering 4th-5th Grade

Instructor KAYLA LITTLETON

Laugh yourself silly with Junie B. Jones in this hilarious Broadway Junior adaptation of Barbara Park’s beloved series.

Cost: $600

Additional Sibling | $500

Rehearsals:

July 9 – August 3, 2018

Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Performance Dates:

Friday, August 3, 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 4, 3:00 pm

Tickets:

$7.00 | Reserved Seating

Thoroughly Modern Millie JR.

Students Entering 6th-8th Grade

Instructors: NICK FITZGERALD/CORISSA DEVERSE

Based on the Tony Award-winning musical and Academy Award-winning film, a small town girl searches for a new life under the bright lights of 1920s New York City.

Cost: $600

Additional Sibling | $500

Rehearsals:

July 16 – August 10, 2018

Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Performance Dates:

Friday, August 10, 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 11, 2:00 pm

Tickets:

$7.00 | Reserved Seating

The Addams Family

Students Entering 9th-12th Grade and Newly Graduated Seniors

Instructor: RAFE WADLEIGH

Meet THE ADDAMS FAMILY: the “creepy” and “kooky” family of darkness. Daughter Wednesday Addams has brought her ‘normal’ boyfriend – and his respectable parents – to a family dinner. Everything will change for the whole family… on this fateful night.

Cost: $600

Additional Sibling | $500

Rehearsal Dates:

July 16 – August 10, 2018

Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Performance Dates:

Saturday, August 11, 7:00 pm

Sunday, August 12, 2:00 pm

Tickets:

$10.00 | Reserved Seating

Contact: boxoffice@tmp.org or linda@tmp.org | 253-565-6867 | tmp.org/index.php/summer-break-camptmp-2018/

Tacoma Musical Playhouse

7116 Sixth Avenue |Tacoma, Washington 98406 |253-565-6867

www.tmp.org