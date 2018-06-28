TMP’s CampTMP Summer Sessions in July

Submitted by Tacoma Musical Playhouse.
CampTMP aims to enrich the theatrical experience of a youth performer to reach a high level of excellence in musical theater and everyday life. Technique, expression, and passion are some of the most valuable tools a young actor can carry in the rehearsal and performance process. Our professional teaching artists work with youth to develop their skills determination, self-worth, and numerous capabilities.
Our Camps Include:
The Music Man JR.
Students Entering 1st-3rd Grade
Instructor LANITA WATERS
There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian in this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic.
Cost: $325
Additional Sibling | $275
Rehearsals:
July 23 – August 3, 2018
Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Performance Dates:
Saturday, August 4, 11:00 am
Sunday, August 5, 2:00 pm
Tickets:
$7.00 | Reserved Seating
Junie B. Jones the Musical JR.
Students Entering 4th-5th Grade
Instructor KAYLA LITTLETON
Laugh yourself silly with Junie B. Jones in this hilarious Broadway Junior adaptation of Barbara Park’s beloved series.
Cost: $600
Additional Sibling | $500
Rehearsals:
July 9 – August 3, 2018
Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Performance Dates:
Friday, August 3, 7:00 pm
Saturday, August 4, 3:00 pm
Tickets:
$7.00 | Reserved Seating
Thoroughly Modern Millie JR.
Students Entering 6th-8th Grade
Instructors: NICK FITZGERALD/CORISSA DEVERSE
Based on the Tony Award-winning musical and Academy Award-winning film, a small town girl searches for a new life under the bright lights of 1920s New York City.
Cost: $600
Additional Sibling | $500
Rehearsals:
July 16 – August 10, 2018
Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Performance Dates:
Friday, August 10, 7:00 pm
Saturday, August 11, 2:00 pm
Tickets:
$7.00 | Reserved Seating
The Addams Family
Students Entering 9th-12th Grade and Newly Graduated Seniors
Instructor: RAFE WADLEIGH
Meet THE ADDAMS FAMILY: the “creepy” and “kooky” family of darkness. Daughter Wednesday Addams has brought her ‘normal’ boyfriend – and his respectable parents – to a family dinner. Everything will change for the whole family… on this fateful night.
Cost: $600
Additional Sibling | $500
Rehearsal Dates:
July 16 – August 10, 2018
Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Performance Dates:
Saturday, August 11, 7:00 pm
Sunday, August 12, 2:00 pm
Tickets:
$10.00 | Reserved Seating
Contact: boxoffice@tmp.org or linda@tmp.org | 253-565-6867 | tmp.org/index.php/summer-break-camptmp-2018/
Tacoma Musical Playhouse
7116 Sixth Avenue |Tacoma, Washington 98406 |253-565-6867
