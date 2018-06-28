Peanut is Pet of the Week

Submitted by The Humane Society

Glamorous tuxedo gal Peanut is ready for your black tie occasion and is this week’s Featured Pet. The nine-year-old black and white stunner has been described as a confident, independent, and curious feline who enjoys exploring her environment. She would love nothing more than a perch with a window to look out of in her new home.

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month continues through Saturday — adult cats like Peanut are 50% off, and many felines have waived adoption fees. Come find a new furrend before the end of June. #A526480. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.