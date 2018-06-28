Letter: 4th of July Sights and Sounds

Submitted by Jane Tarsia

If you enjoyed our Halloween or Christmas displays you should come by and see our 4th of July display/light show. We come from a long history of military service in our family so this holiday is very special to us. We play 38 military themed music videos all coordinated to a red, white and blue light show (and music) illuminating on our U.S. and Militarily flags.

The flags are waving at 5pm. The music, lights and videos start at 7pm thru 10pm, 11pm on the 4th of July. Keep in mind the video is best seen when dark out.

Check out the events calendar at 8pm for a link to one of the videos!!!

Happy Birthday USA!!!