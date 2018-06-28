$2 billion for teacher salaries-that teachers have to beg, bargain and hold signs for

Submitted by Clover Park Education Association Bargaining Support Team

My name is Laurie Sison, I am a teacher in Lakewood for the Clover Park School District.

I’m writing to discuss an issue that likely many have heard of, but few know the details of. That issue is the finalization of the McCleary Decision and provision of two billion dollars from the State of Washington to ALL school districts in the state which is allocated for teacher salaries alone.

Clover Park School District will receive $47 million from these funds.

The money is intended and legislated for teacher salaries. There’s no doubt about that. It’s been written into the laws.

However, Clover Park School District (CPSD) is not releasing those funds without a fight. At this moment, the district and the Clover Park Education Association (CPEA) are in bargaining to hash out the percentage of cost of living increase teachers will get. Mind you, there have been six straight years in recent history where CPSD teachers have not gotten a cost of living increase in salary.

CPEA members are holding rallies, handing out flyers and are trying to raise awareness of the fact that this money is THERE! No homeowner will see increase in property taxes. The money is allocated and districts have it to access for teacher salaries.

Still, the CPSD is holding back and refusing to fund a cost of living increase that will not only attract, but allow teachers to remain in the district. In the past three years, there has been approximately 63% exodus of teachers. YES! Approximately 550 of 870 teachers HAVE LEFT CLOVER PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT. The salary in CPSD is lower than many district, but the need is high.

To not address this in a way that will provide a cost of living increase upwards of 20% is a slap in the face to teachers who work hard to provide the very best for each and every student they serve. Many of those same teachers have children in the district. CPSD could come to the bargaining table with a realistic offer, but they are holding back and not doing so. They would be content with the previously bargained 3% cost of living increase.

That is not good enough for those of us who love what we do and do it well AND who wish to stay in the CPSD.

Several teachers were at the Farmer’s Market yesterday and had upwards of 200 people who have children in the CPSD schools tell them that teachers deserve a raise. We agree.

Teachers will continue to be at local events handing out flyers with some tough facts. 63% of YOUR CPSD teachers leaving in the last three years….NO NEW taxes because this money is already there or will be….CPSD refusing to give us what is rightfully ours and already being supplied by the State of Washington….those are the main facts we’d like people to know.