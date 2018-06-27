KBTC Public Television’s Northwest Now wins Excellence in Journalism award

TACOMA, Wash. – Managing Editor Tom Layson of KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College, took home another prestigious award for his work on the Emmy award-winning public affairs program Northwest Now. Layson won first place in the General News Reporting category in the recent Society of Professional Journalist’s annual competition for region 10, which spans five states.

The winning episode, The Casket Maker , showcased a Vashon Island craftsman who turned personal tragedy into a small business, all while contemplating some of life’s biggest questions. Layson shot, wrote, narrated and edited the program.

“I am so gratified to win this award as a multi-media journalist, where the entire production rests on my shoulders,” Layson said. “It’s an honor to be recognized by people who appreciate longer story arcs, and the effort that went into shooting something that required detailed videography and story-driven editing to execute.”

The Casket Maker also earned an Emmy nomination in the Northwest region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), which features work from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

DeAnne Hamilton, KBTC’s executive director and general manager, said, “KBTC is committed to telling unique and important stories about the people who live in western Washington. The Casket Maker is one such story. We are thrilled that Tom’s work has been recognized for its excellence! He is deserving of this recognition.”

In addition to the Excellence in Journalism award and the Emmy nomination, The Casket Maker also earned a silver Telly Award during the 39th annual Telly Awards competition, which fielded more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

