Concrete pour brings overnight closure of South Tacoma Way

Submitted by WSDOT

TACOMA – Weather permitting, contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5 will close a section of South Tacoma Way overnight Friday, June 29, to pour the bridge deck of the new SR 16 HOV overpass. The closure will take place from 11 p.m. Friday, June 29, to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 30.

During the eight-hour closure, drivers who use South Tacoma Way will be detoured to Center Street via South Wilkeson and South Pine streets. Local access will be maintained on South Tacoma Way between South Pine Street and South Sprague Avenue.

Additional lane and ramp closures associated with the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV construction can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.