Chip seal program begins Monday in Lake City neighborhood

Submitted by City of Lakewood

Road crews will be in the Lake City Neighborhood Wednesday, June 27 north of Washington Boulevard removing paint lines from the road in advance of the city’s chip seal program that is slated to begin Monday, July 2, 2018.

Work could continue through Saturday, June 30, 2018 to prep the road for the improvements. Traffic impacts are expected to be minor, but drivers are asked to use caution when driving through work areas.

Starting Monday, July 2, 2018 contractor Doolittle Construction will be in the area placing a layer of oil on the designated repair areas. Gravel will top the oil as part of the sealing process. Street sweeping will follow to remove any rocks from the roadway, but drivers are asked to use caution and drive slow through work areas. It will take time for the seal to set and harden.

The week of July 9, 2018 the contractor will be back out in the area applying another coat of oil to lock the seal in place.

See the map for project areas.