Capestany named Pierce County Economic Development Director

Pierce County is one of the fastest growing regions in the United States. Spurring economic development and creating family-wage jobs for the vibrant South Sound will be the top priority of the County’s newest economic development director.

Following a national search, Betty Nokes Capestany was selected to serve as the director of economic development and was confirmed by the County Council today. She begins her new role on July 2, 2018.

Capestany comes to Pierce County from a 17-year career as the president and CEO of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. Despite two challenging economic cycles – the collapse of Internet start-ups and the great recession – Capestany guided the Eastside to add 3 million square feet of new class A office space, billions of dollars of investment and thousands of new jobs, with an emphasis on the technology sector.

“I’m delighted to welcome Betty to Pierce County,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “When nearly half of our residents travel out of the County for their jobs, it is imperative we create family-wage jobs right here in the South Sound. I’m confident the combination of Betty’s impressive track record of fostering economic development and her ability to create strong partnerships will work to the benefit of Pierce County residents and businesses.”

Prior to her role at the Bellevue Chamber, Capestany served as the director of Economic Development for the City of Renton and the president and CEO of the Greater Renton Chamber of Commerce. She has been recognized on a national and regional level with awards from a variety of Chamber organizations.

Capestany serves as a board member of the Puget Sound Regional Council Economic Development Board and the US Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100. She earned a B.A. in Business Administration from Washington State University and an IOM designation from Stanford University’s Institute for Organizational Management.