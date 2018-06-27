Baron Kuhn Receives the Edward Jones’ Eagle Award

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Baron Kuhn of University Place recently received the firm’s Eagle Award for his “clear vision of both client and business goals” over the past year. Only 1,607 of the firm’s more than 16,000 financial advisors received the award.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 16,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit the firm’s website at www.edwardjones.com and its recruiting website at www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.