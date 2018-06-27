Alaska Airlines Unveils They Are #SouthSoundProud

Submitted by M Agency

Tacoma, Wash.— M Agency, a Tacoma-based full-service marketing agency, is excited to announce that Alaska Airlines is sponsoring the commission of a South Sound Proud mural at Tacoma’s Union Club. The outdoor mural, depicting the natural beauty of the South Sound, will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting celebration on Monday, July 9 at 2pm.

For Alaska Airlines, the decision to select the historic Union Club—now a coworking space—as the mural site was a natural fit. Both partners continue to promote the growth of industry and art in Tacoma. In fact, Tacoma is home to hundreds of Alaska Airlines employees.

Created by renowned mural artist Jake “Dkoy” Wagoner, the mural gives a nod to South Sound Proud—a campaign that encourages residents to show off their pride for the region. The signature South Sound Proud mountain is prominently featured in the mural, nestled in a scenic landscape.

The public is invited to celebrate the unveiling with Alaska Airlines, Union Club, Tacoma Arts Commission and M Agency. Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially present the mural to the local community.

Union Club

539 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402

2 p.m., Monday, July 9

About M Agency

Founded in 2009, Tacoma-based M Agency is a full-service marketing agency, offering web development, design, marketing and more. Intent on working with each client to get to the heart of their business desires and motivation, M Agency works to create an atmosphere where creatives come together to produce excellent results. Learn more about M Agency: www.whatisyourm.com