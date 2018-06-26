Public Notice for Available Funding

The City of Lakewood is accepting requests for funding proposals from social, health and human services organizations. Applicants must be a non-profit health or human services organization or public entity serving Lakewood residents. All funding proposals must align with one of the City’s human services funding strategies: Emergency Food; Housing Assistance; Stabilization Services; Emotional Supports for Youth, and Access to Health or Behavioral Services.

The funds will support services starting January 1, 2019 and lasting through December 31, 2019. Second-year funding is contingent upon meeting contracted performance goals.

Applications are available (starting July 3) on the City of Lakewood website. The application deadline is Monday, August 27, 2018 at 5:00 pm.

cityoflakewood.us/community-services/human-services-grants

There will be an application workshop held on Wednesday, July 18 at 9:00 am in the Lakewood City Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA). All interested applicant organizations are encouraged to attend.

For additional information contact Karmel Shields, Human Services Coordinator, at 253-983-7756, kshields@cityoflakewood.us