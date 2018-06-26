New Slate of Officers, Directors Take Posts at Clover Park Rotary Club

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary

The Rotary Club of Clover Park installed its slate of leaders for 2018-2019 on Wednesday evening, June 20th. The Club’s annual Installation Dinner, a festive yet formal affair, was held at the equally festive but formal Tacoma Golf and Country Club. Our gathering was very well-attended, not only by Clover Park Rotarians and their family members, but also by brother and sister Rotarians from Lakewood’s other, more senior club.

This was an opportunity to reflect upon the significant accomplishments of the past 364 days, which include (in part): Thousands of dollars raised and donated to eradicate polio, feed the hungry, especially in Pierce County, provide improved educational opportunities for youth and adults, support safe havens for victims of domestic violence, shelter families displaced due to natural disaster or conflict, and provide clean water sources for those who lack it. Outgoing President Bryan Christensen, who relinquished his duties in April in order to accept his “dream job” of teaching automotive technology at the secondary school level, thanked the Club for its unwavering support and good works. President-Elect Heidi Wachter, who took on the President’s portfolio several months ago, commended her predecessor for “blazing new paths of service”, down which Bryan led the Club with great energy!” Heidi charged her fellow Rotarians to take to heart Rotary International’s (RI) theme, “Be The Inspiration”; she quoted RI President Barry Rassin, who is working for “a World where People Unite and Take Action…Not Dreamers, but Doers!” President Heidi finished with three hallmarks of the year ahead: “We Inspire!”; “We Work As a Club!”; “We will HAVE FUN!”

The Oaths of Installation were rendered to the new Officers and Directors with suitable gravitas by Clover Park Rotary’s lone remaining Charter Member, Tom Faubion, clad for the 40th straight year in the same, elegant (and well-fitting) tuxedo. (Tom was joined, as usual, by the debonair David Cotant in displaying sartorial splendor!)

The Clover Park Rotarians who were elected/appointed to lead our Club during the 2018-2019 Rotary Year are:

OFFICERS: President: Heidi Wachter; President-Elect: Ellie Carr; Vice-President: John Munn; Secretary: Tom McClellan; Treasurer: Judi Maier; Past President: Jim Hairston (agreed to serve a second year); Sergeant At Arms: David Cotant.

DIRECTORS: Club Administration: Karl Roth; RI Foundation: Joy Taylor; Fundraising Projects: Teresa Nye; Membership: Paul Webb; Public Relations: Dave Hall; Service Projects: Clarke Thomson

Finally, our Club wishes to thank the superb efforts of the Installation Dinner coordinators: Sheri Hodson and Georgene Mellom!