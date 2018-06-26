Lakewood Playhouse receives its first grant from Lakewood Community Foundation Fund

The Lakewood Playhouse Board of Directors, and its Staff, are proud to announce that the theatre has received their first Grant from the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund.

The Grant, in the amount of $2,400.00, will be used to help one hundred and twenty students to be able to attend a performance during our Landmark 80th Anniversary Season (opening on September 7th with Neil Simon’s BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS).

“We are so honored for this opportunity to provide theatre to the students in the Lakewood Area,” said Managing Artistic Director, John Munn, “Although we provided three ‘Pay What You Can’ Performances for every production, those are held on a Thursday night.. which is typically a ‘School Night’ for our local students and they are unable to attend.”

This program is one of the many new initiatives that have been instituted by the Lakewood Playhouse’s new Lakewood Institute of Theatre Education Director – Debbie Armstrong. She was inspired to have the Playhouse’s Associate Artistic Director, James Venturini, pursue the Grant when she heard that there were many students in the area that had wanted to be able to attend local shows, but were unable to afford it.

“Thank you, Lakewood Community Foundation Fund,” Munn continued, “For giving the students of Lakewood an opportunity to be a part of the transformative nature of a live theatrical performance. You have given them the chance to be inspired to try something new and, someday, hopefully become involved with a local theatre program that could change their lives forever!”

ABOUT THE LAKEWOOD COMMUNITY FUND:

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund was created in 1993 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization by the Lakewood Rotary Club and the Clover Park Rotary Club to address critical needs in Lakewood and to serve Lakewood residents more directly, especially its neediest. The Rotary clubs wanted to be more Lakewood oriented in their charitable efforts, and all the money raised benefits Lakewood organizations and citizens.

The Foundation’s goal is to establish a $1 million endowment in order to fund projects and scholarships to benefit children, families and charities in Lakewood. The $1 million endowment should generate $50,000 or more each year for grants to deserving students and charities that work to meet the needs of Lakewood’s low-income population.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE’S GRANT FROM THE LAKEWOOD COMMUNITY FUND” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.