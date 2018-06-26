Estates the topic of Lakewood United June 28 meeting

June 28, 2018 “Estate Attorney Richard Hoefel” (Pamela – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

July 5, 2018 Dr. Joyce Loveday, President, and Tawny Dotson, Vice President for Strategic Development, from Clover Park Technical College (Steve – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $25 per year. The Lakewood United Board voted on February 9 to increase the dues from $20 to $25. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Burs Restaurant does not charge us a room fee. Hence, please ensure that you at least order a beverage if you attend the meeting and remember to leave a gratuity. If you wish to make suggestions for future topics or speakers, please email to lakewoodunited@gmail.com, or contact any of our board members: Marie Barth, Sue Boguszewski, John Huber, Kris Kauffman, Karen Lebeter, Pamela Maddess, Steve Smith or Herb Stumpf.

Those who are receiving this notice only as a handout at the weekly meetings and would like to get it by email, please contact Lakewood United at lakewoodunited@gmail.com. Alternatively, or if you are a visitor, you can note your name and email address on the Sign-Up sheet at the Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, July 13, 2018 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Black Bear Diner, 10115 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA 98499. (This is a new location for us and is right next to Great American Casino.) Visitors are encouraged.