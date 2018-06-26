Caregiver film series begins at Tacoma’s Grand Cinema

In communities all over the world, family members are taking care of relatives who are sick, disabled, or needing assistance in some way. By some estimates, one in four families is engaged in caregiving activities, with eighty percent of that care provided in the home. Currently, approximately 60% of caregivers worldwide are female, but more men and children are stepping into these roles every day.

Just like caring for someone we love, movies can touch our hearts, awaken our vision, and change the way we see things. Movies prompt both laughter and tears, especially if they resemble memories from our lifetimes. Movies about caregiving often stir a special empathy and connection with those who have been through the experience.

To celebrate family caregivers, Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources will host a series of films about caregiving at the Grand Cinema, with free admission for all!

“The film industry has a mixed track record of portraying realistic caregiving experiences,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, manager of Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources. “We have selected a series of films that explore the many dimensions of caregiving including family dynamics, chronic disease progression, and character development. We hope that by showing these films, it will help individuals better understand the complexities and demands of caregiving.”

On Saturday, July 7, the series will kick off with the showing of “Gen Silent,” a documentary film that explores the experiences of LGBTQ seniors needing long-term care and facing difficult health challenges. Their caregiving needs are often intensified by lifetime experiences of rejection, bullying and abuse, lack of family support and increasing financial needs.

The movies will be shown on the first or second Saturday of the month at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 S. Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma. All films will start at 11 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

There will be ten different movie screenings over the next year:

July 7 – Gen Silent

August 4 – Theory of Everything

September 8 – Happy Tears

October 13 – Miss You Already

November 10 – Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me

December 8 – The Descendants

March 9 – August: Osage County

April 13 – The Diving Bell & the Butterfly

May 11 – You’re Not You

June 8 – Intelligent Lives

Each film in this series is free and open to the public. There is no reserved seating. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance online through Brown Paper Tickets, at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3456750. For more information about the films call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or (800) 562-0332.