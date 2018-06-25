This Summer in The Gallery: WOCAA Exhibit

This summer, The Gallery at Tacoma Community College hosts an exhibit of work by the Washington Overseas Chinese Artists Association (WOCAA).
Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. Visitor parking is available in Lot G. Questions? Call 253-460-4306.
What: Washington Overseas Chinese Artists Association Exhibit
When: June 27 – Aug. 9, 2018
Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Reception: 4-6 p.m. July 12
Admission: Free