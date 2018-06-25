This Summer in The Gallery: WOCAA Exhibit

This summer, The Gallery at Tacoma Community College hosts an exhibit of work by the Washington Overseas Chinese Artists Association (WOCAA).

Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. Visitor parking is available in Lot G. Questions? Call 253-460-4306.

What: Washington Overseas Chinese Artists Association Exhibit

When: June 27 – Aug. 9, 2018

Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reception: 4-6 p.m. July 12

Admission: Free