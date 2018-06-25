Restore Fort Steilacoom Park

As you walk through our beautiful Fort Steilacoom Park you’ll see non-native, destructive plants are taking over.

Scotch broom, English ivy, and Himalayan blackberries are the main culprits but other invasive plants are also gaining ground. Left unchecked these plants will steadily crowd out native plants and destroy the habitat our local birds, butterflies, bees and other animals live in and rely on.

Help change this! Join us to eradicate these invasive species and replace them with native plants.

A group of volunteers meets the fourth Saturday of every month at the park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to pull the invasive species and replace with native plants. New volunteers are welcome!

Meet at the barns at 9 a.m. and ask for Tari. Don’t forget your garden gloves, sunscreen and some extra water. See you there!