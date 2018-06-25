Overnight lane and ramp closures occur this week on I-5 near DuPont

Submitted by WSDOT

DUPONT – Travelers on both directions of Interstate 5 near DuPont will encounter overnight single and double-lane closures this week while contractor crews finishing the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. – Auxiliary Lane Extension project install signage, rumble strips and pavement marking symbols.

Crews will also install raised pavement markings on the Center Drive on-ramps to northbound and southbound I-5. This work is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night on Wednesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 28. The closures will not occur concurrently.

Southbound I-5

Tuesday, and Wednesday June 26-27 Single and double-lane closures start at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, and Friday, June 28-29 Single and double-lane closures start at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. respectively. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each following day.

Northbound I-5

Monday through Wednesday, June 25-27

Single and double-lane closures start at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, June 28

Single and double-lane closures start at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day.

Friday, June 29

Single and double-lane closures start at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. respectively. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.