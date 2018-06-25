New week brings new round of I-5 lane and ramp closures in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT

TACOMA – Notable progress was made on two HOV projects in Tacoma over the past week with the completion of paving and striping on 27th Street between Bay Street and Portland Avenue, and girder setting on the new McKinley Way / East D Street overpass that spans Interstate 5. The remaining four girders will be installed over northbound I-5 during overnight hours on Monday, July 2.

This week, contractor crews will continue paving and will install formwork on the newly set girders. This work requires overnight lane closures for northbound and southbound I-5 between South 48th Street and the Puyallup River, and on eastbound and westbound SR 16 near South Tyler Street.

Overnight travelers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes and detours.

Night ramp and lane closures

Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 – 27

Lane closures on southbound I-5 will begin each night at 8 p.m.

Each night from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m., southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane that will exit to I-705 to SR 509, to southbound I-705 and back to southbound I-5.



Thursday, June 28

Lane closures on southbound I-5 will begin at 9 p.m. with up to three lanes closed from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.



Friday, June 29

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

South Tacoma Way overnight closure

From 11 p.m. Friday, June 29, to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 30, contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between I-5 and State Route 16 will close South Tacoma Way between South Sprague Street and South Wilkeson Street to pour the bridge deck on the new SR 16 HOV overpass. This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.



Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.