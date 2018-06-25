JBLM late-night mortar training June 26-30

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar training Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 12:30 a.m. through Friday, June 30, 2018, 9 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, 120mm mortars.

The 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment is scheduled to conduct training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Friday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.