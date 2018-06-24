Pierce College seeks nominations for Athletics Hall of Fame

Pierce College officials are seeking nominations for a special class of Raider Athletics Hall of Fame inductees. Established in 2009, the Pierce College Athletics Hall of Fame was created to recognize and honor the achievements of former student-athletes, coaches, staff and alumni.

The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who demonstrate athletic excellence, or support of athletic programs in one or more of the following areas:

Athletic achievement as an individual athlete or team

Coaching

Noteworthy accomplishments in athletic related areas

Contributions that bring distinction to Pierce College Athletics

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on May 4, 2019 at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Health Education Center, and nominations are now being accepted. To guarantee consideration, please submit your nomination no later than July 31, 2018.

Current students, alumni, coaches, employees and friends of the program alike are welcome to submit a nomination form for any standout student athlete, coach or team who made an impact at Pierce College.

Please submit your nomination online for consideration by the selection committee.

