Help prevent wire thefts, call 911

We’re seeing an increase in wire theft around Lakewood lately and are asking our residents to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

If you see someone hanging around a junction box or messing with utility wires who is not wearing official-looking attire (i.e. orange vest or jacket, or clothing with the name of the utility company on it) please call 911.

Beyond the high cost to taxpayers to replace the stolen wires and damaged electrical units, there are serious public safety hazards associated with wire theft.

Typically the wires are live and those stealing them can be electrocuted. Or what’s left behind could still be “hot” which means if someone were to touch something the wire is touching — like a metal lid or box cover — they could be electrocuted.

Please help us combat these recent thefts by being aware and reporting any suspicious activity to 911.

Thank you.