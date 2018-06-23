U.P.’s Mina Starks Earns Degree at George Fox University

NEWBERG, ORE. (June 22, 2018) – Mina Starks of University Place was among more than 800 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University this spring. Starks earned a bachelor of arts in English.

All told, 443 students received bachelor’s degrees after completing study in one of George Fox’s 41 undergraduate bachelor’s degree majors. Another 339 students received a master’s degree or a doctorate after completing study in one of the university’s graduate programs or in its seminary, and 45 students received bachelor’s degrees through the school’s adult degree program.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best Regional University.” Money magazine ranked it the No. 1 school in Oregon in its 2017-18 “Best Colleges for Your Money” list. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.