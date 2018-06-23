How would you like to be rewarded for reading?

Participate in Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading program, and in addition to the joy of reading you can earn prizes! When kids read 5, 10, and 15 hours they can earn tickets to local events such as Point Defiance Zoo, Northwest Trek, and the Tacoma Rainiers, while supplies last. Also, just for signing up for the Summer Reading program, Pierce County Library staff will give children and ‘tweens two complimentary tickets to a Seattle Storm home game. Summer Reading runs June 23 through Sept. 2.

Join your friends and neighbors to kick off Summer Reading at your local Pierce County Library at our Read-A-Thon Summer Reading Kick-off, Saturday, June 23. During the Read-a-Thon, adults and children may read, enjoy a story time, act in a readers’ theater, and have fun with other activities in their library. For every hour read, readers earn books for their library.

Visit readthissummer.pcls.us to find out more.

BNSF Railway, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, Gray Lumber Company, Korsmo Construction, Pediatrics Northwest, P.S., Puget Sound Orthopedics, WGW Development/Wayne’s Roofing, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Walmart Puyallup and Tacoma and the Pierce County Library Foundation help support Summer Reading.

Add balance to your life and find joy with Summer Reading!