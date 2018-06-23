Countdown to Lakewood SummerFEST

Lakewood, WA – One of the South Sound’s largest free summer festivals is just around the corner (July 14, 2018 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m) in Fort Steilacoom Park.

After setting an attendance record last year – 30,000 people filled Fort Steilacoom Park for this all-day event – similar crowds are expected this year.

Whether it’s a stroll through the Classic Car Show, shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts from more than 150 local vendors or sitting back to enjoy live entertainment while the kids play in the Kids Zone, this memorable outdoor festival has something for everyone in the family.

A snapshot of this year’s schedule of events includes:

Emerald City Trapeze Arts with its trapeze performances throughout the day and a chance for spectators to test their trapeze skills.

Aerial Assault Extreme Entertainment and its extreme trampoline shows.

Classic Car Show.

5k/10k race and 1-mile Kids Run.

Kids Zone activities with inflatable toys and pony rides.

Passport to sports and arts with more than 25 hands-on activities.

Yoga in the park.

International Festival.

Pet parade/costume contest.

Fire dancer show at night.

Outdoor movie at dusk showing Disney/Pixar’s Coco.

New this year people will be wowed byJet City FMX athletes performing some of the biggest tricks in the FMX industry with Superman seat grabs to bar tricks, monster whips and backflip combos.

With nearly 40 food trucks offering a diverse range of culinary delights and live music, including Seattle artists Aaron Crawford (Americana/Country), Herding Cats (Classic Rock), Nite Wave (80’s new wave), and returning Spike and the Impalers (Classic Rock), this year’s SummerFEST is not to be missed.

Complete event schedule: www.cityoflakewood.us/parks-and-recreation/special-events/summerfest