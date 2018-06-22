Steilacoom Town Administrator June 22 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 17, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – July 9, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – June 27, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 5, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2018 Farmers’ Market season started June 20th and will continue every Wednesday through August from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series starts on Wednesday, June 27th at 6:30 PM. The featured artist is Joey Jewell and the Swinging Orchestra. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets; and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Summer Break:

School is out for the summer. Please drive carefully and watch out for children.

Steilacoom Summer Youth Programs:

Steilacoom Summer Day Camp! Grades K-6. Monday-Friday. 6am-6pm. Located at Cherrydale Primary School. $170/week. High School – Want to be a camp counselor? Come volunteer at Summer Camp. Spaces are limited. For details, call 253-581-1076

Shoreline Master Program Review:

Public comments are now being taken on the 2018-2019 Steilacoom Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review. Interested parties can view the current Master Program and the proposed amendments on the Town website, townofsteilacoom.org. Comments and suggestions may be emailed to the Town Planner doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us, or mailed to Doug Fortner at 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendments and all comments received at their July 9, 2018 meeting.

Fireworks:

Possession and/or use of fireworks are illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500 respectively. Please be aware of the provisions and inform any family members, guests, or others of this regulation prior to their arrival at your home for the 4th. Public Safety will be actively enforcing this regulation within Town.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way; painted crosswalks and stop bars; and performed other routine maintenance projects. Weather permitting, Pierce County is scheduled to refresh the street striping Friday.

1st Street Project:

The contractor installed water main and electrical conduit in the area between Montgomery Street and Gove Street. We anticipate they will continue installing water mains and electrical conduit along the project for the next several weeks.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set a new vault on the corner of Marietta Street and Marietta Court for future use; they completed load testing of all the emergency generators; proved two customer requested electrical service disconnection/reconnection; assisted at the Farmers’ Market; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew inspected a new water connection in the 2700 block of Cambridge Court; inspected new water main installations on 1st Street; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 2300 block of Maple Lane; repaired an existing 6 inch water main on 1st Street; jetted sewers; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared for the Farmers’ Market; repaired the irrigation system at Pioneer Park; maintained parks and other facilities; began dismantling the existing playground equipment at Cormorant Park in anticipation and preparation for installation of new equipment; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance projects.

The Cedar Creek crew assisted by Town staff concentrated on maintaining and enhancing the downtown flower beds and Town facilities.