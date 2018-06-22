Please stay off Fort Steilacoom Park road

We know it’s tempting to want to drive on the newly paved road into Fort Steilacoom Park, but please obey all road closure signs.

The road is still closed to traffic and cars driving on it before the work is finished could result in damage and extend the closure. The work is nearly complete so please be patient while we near the finish line.

Striping is expected to occur this weekend, so crews will be out working.

Please continue to use the Angle Lane temporary lot and access point to reach the park until the road reopens. Please obey all signage and reduced speed limits when accessing the park.

Access to the parking lot near the baseball fields is now open, so please use that to access the sports fields, restroom and walking trails. Thank you for your patience.