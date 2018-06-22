Final paving of East 27th Street brings weekend intersection and ramp closures in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project will close the southbound Interstate 5 exit to Portland Avenue and State Route 167 (#135), two intersections and a section of East 27th Street this weekend for paving and striping activities.

From 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 25, the following closures will be in place:

Southbound I-5 exit #135 to Portland Avenue and SR 167

East 26th and East Bay Street intersection

East 27th Street from Bay Street to Portland Avenue

East 27th Street and Portland Avenue intersection

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5

The around-the-clock closures will allow crews to finish rebuilding the intersections. The work is weather dependent. During the closures, travelers will follow signed detours. Pedestrian access on 27th Street will be limited since the crosswalks will be affected during the work.

