Buttered Biscuit and Tons of Gravy – Restaurant Review

I don’t think I’ve ever eaten at the Buttered Biscuit in Sumner when the parking lot wasn’t full and no one waiting in line. Father’s Day was the same crowd, just a different celebration . . . and families are usually celebrating something. The Buttered Biscuit is a family style restaurant. Downstairs, where you enter, usually has a line. Inside has people standing and waiting. Even if offered seats, older citizens decline in the hopes that they will soon be shown to a table. We were lucky and our gathering of eight were seated at a table upstairs (after only ten minutes), which has larger tables to accommodate parents, grandparents, and children of varying ages.

The problem with the Buttered Biscuit is that by the time your order is delivered, you’ve already consumed a goodly portion of your cornbread hunk with its sweetened butter and any hunger you had has been abated. There’s no place to take a nap, so you then face the arduous task of devouring portions of food so huge they would make a Jenny Craig gathering cringe and forget all resolutions concerning diets for two or three months. Peg ordered a small (a matter of degrees) omlette filled with veggies. I think she ate some chopped up tomatoes and a three or four bite wedge of chicken fried steak that I shared. The thinly sliced fried potatoes looked wonderful, but since I saw no sour cream, I easily turned down a portion offer.

I had ordered the large chicken fried steak at the suggestion of my daughter-in-law. It’s only a dollar more. I don’t know the size comparison, but my large portion of batter-coated steak reached from one side of the plate to the other, length-and-width-wise. I asked for lots of gravy. What was I thinking? I ended up with a bowl of gravy, to add to the large glop of gravy on my steak AND a styrofoam cup of gravy for take-a-way. The gravy is thick and contains lots of sausage pieces. The hashbrowns were perfectly brown and crisped. Somewhere hidden by steak and gravy was scrambled eggs. Underneath the steak was biscuits . . . I think . . . I’m not sure . . . I was a little light-headed by that time in the meal.

The Buttered Biscuit has two locations. One in downtown Sumner and one in Bonney Lake. The meals are worth a trip from almost anywhere in Pierce County. If you’re coming from DuPont, you may want to stop in Fife and park. That way you could walk off a tiny amount of calories between Fife and Sumner hiking each way. Returning you could nap in your car before opening a doggie bag for a snack and then finish the drive home. – gobutteredbiscuit.com/