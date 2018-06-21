WSDOT takes next step in effort to preserve historic SR 167 Puyallup River Bridge

Submitted by WSDOT.

PUYALLUP –Today the Washington State Department of Transportation issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify a new owner to relocate and reuse the 1925 State Route 167 Puyallup River/Meridian Street Bridge.

After more than eight decades of service, WSDOT decommissioned and replaced the bridge in 2015 because it had reached the end of its useful life. The 371-foot-long steel truss has been relocated onto state right of way in Puyallup while WSDOT identifies a new home and owner for the longest riveted steel Warren through-truss span built prior to 1940 in the Washington state highway system.

Those submitting proposals should be prepared to:

Submit a proposal following the RFP instructions available on WEBS. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.

Maintain the bridge and the features that give it historical significance.

Assume all future legal and financial responsibility for the structure.

Remove the structure from state right of way by June 30, 2019.

The person or entity selected to take ownership of the bridge will receive up to $1 million from WSDOT to relocate and reuse the bridge as defined in a transfer agreement.

“We are eager to review proposals and hopefully find a new owner who appreciates the historical significance of the bridge and preserves it for the public to enjoy for years to come,” said WSDOT Historical and Cultural Resource Specialist Stephen Austin.

Additional information about the bridge, including its current condition, history and inspection reports, is available online. Proposers with additional questions may contact Steve Fuchs.

If no one meets the specified conditions, the bridge will be demolished as part of the SR 167 Completion Project construction.