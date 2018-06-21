Pierce College business student on the road to success

When Kadesha Roberson enrolled in Pierce College’s Entrepreneurship Certificate program in 2015, it didn’t take her long to realize she wanted to delve deeper into the business world by pursuing an associate degree. Although she eventually needed to take time off from school to care for her two young children, she never gave up on her dream of finishing her business degree. “I always persisted and kept telling myself that I’m going to earn my associate degree no matter what,” she said. “I wanted to be able to show my kids that if I can do it, they can reach their goals, too. That’s what keeps me going.”

Roberson is a certified (finger)nail technician, and is passionate about her work. One day, she hopes to share her expertise with others. “I’m very enthusiastic and passionate about what I do,” she said. “It’s helped me in so many ways, and through this work, I’m able to be creative and express myself through art on very tiny canvases.”

She works as a private contractor in Otani Nail Spa in Lakewood, and also spends time giving back by visiting senior centers and hospitals to lift spirits and provide nail services to sick and elderly patients.

At the urging of Business Prof. Paul Gerhardt, Ph.D., Roberson recently participated in Pacific Lutheran University’s Business Plan Competition, where she presented her vision for her own nail salon – and won third place overall along with a $2,000 prize.

The competition is open to students and community members interested in launching a new business or organization. The quality of the business concept, organizational vision, and the clarity and persuasiveness of the written plan and oral presentation all influence the judges’ decisions.

Roberson hopes to own her own nail salon in the future, and used the business plan competition to outline her own goals. An important aspect of her business plan is her emphasis on mentoring up and coming entrepreneurs. “I would love to offer a mentorship program that would focus on empowering young single mothers to pick up a skill set or a trade,” she said. “I believe as nail technicians, we have to be able to give back to the community that supports us.”

Her time in the business program at Pierce College has helped her learn important aspects of running a success organization. “There is so much competition in this industry, and my time at Pierce has helped me become a lot more professional while learning about so many laws that I didn’t know about,” she said.

Roberson is graduating this spring with her associate degree, and hopes to continue her education through Western Governor’s University while also studying to become a certified nail technician instructor.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.