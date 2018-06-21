Kimberly Farley joins Sound Transit as Deputy CEO

Submitted by Sound Transit

Sound Transit today announced Kimberly Farley’s appointment as deputy chief executive officer, a position that will play vital roles expanding regional transit services across the Central Puget Sound region.

“Kimberly brings precisely the right mix of talents to Sound Transit for this critical phase of our growth, with a deep reservoir of capital project experience spanning both the public and private sectors,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “Her skills and accomplishments include proven management of collaborative, cross-functional teams, which will serve us well as we advance our culture of quality, accountability and inclusion.”

Farley will work alongside Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mike Harbour until his planned retirement late next year.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this dynamic agency, working with mission-driven professionals to help Sound Transit deliver the voter-approved vision,” Farley said. “This vision of developing diverse and robust transit options will ensure the Puget Sound region will remain vibrant and growing – it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Until 2014 Farley worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for a decade as director of operations for the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program. In this critical role for one of our region’s most challenging projects, she led key efforts including creating and implementing the project’s cost, budget and finance processes and controls, as well as delivering the project’s environmental documents. She also managed project risks, acquisition of property, and relationships with a diverse array of public and private stakeholders. Prior to her work on the Viaduct Replacement Program, she served for four years as WSDOT’s mega-project director of environmental services.

More recently Farley has played leadership roles on major private sector capital projects. As vice president of Pegasus Global Holdings she provided key support for the construction of a major hydroelectric project in Chile, and assisted the New York State Thruway Authority’s Tappen Zee Bridge Replacement Project.

From 2015 to 2017 Farley served as vice president and chief of staff for global engineering and construction at AES, an international power utility company where she was responsible for delivering $9.6 billion in new and reconstructed electric generation facilities. She led the reorganization of the firm’s global engineering and construction team, identified process improvements, and assisted with internal cultural changes as part of a successful reorganization. She served as managing director for a new 380-megawatt liquid natural gas power plant in Panama.

In 2017 Farley founded Volition Group, LLC, dedicated to assisting clients with efficient delivery of mega-projects.

Farley earned a law degree from Seattle University School of Law and is a member of the Washington State Bar. She spent her undergraduate years at Western Washington University, where she earned a bachelor of science in engineering geology. Her credentials also include an executive coaching certification from the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching.