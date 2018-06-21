AG’s sex predator unit seeks to prevent release of Pierce County sex offender into community

Submitted by Washington State Attorney General’s Office

TACOMA — The Washington Attorney General’s Office filed a petition today in Pierce County Superior Court seeking to civilly commit a sex offender and prevent his release into the community.

Kelvin Palfrey, 32, was convicted of first-degree child molestation in 2003. He has also been convicted of second-degree assault of child in 2012.

Kelvin Palfrey was due to be released June 5, 2018 but the Attorney General’s Office petitioned to have him committed, alleging that he is mentally ill and sexually dangerous. Today, a judge found probable cause to believe Palfrey is a sexually violent predator, a preliminary ruling which allows the state to detain him for further proceedings.

Washington’s Sexually Violent Predator law allows the state Attorney General’s Office to petition for the civil commitment of violent sex offenders who, because of a mental abnormality and/or personality disorder, are proven likely to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if released.

The civil commitment petition consists of allegations that have not yet been proven in a court of law. The State of Washington has the burden to prove the allegations in court.

In 1990, Washington became the first state in the nation to pass a law permitting the involuntary civil commitment of sex offenders after they have served their criminal sentences. The Attorney General’s SVP Unit was established shortly thereafter.

The AGO SVP unit is responsible for prosecuting sex predator cases for 38 of Washington’s 39 counties, King County being the exception.

As of May 2018, 266 sexually violent predators are in the state’s Special Commitment Program.