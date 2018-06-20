Volunteers Needed for New UP Community Information Kiosk

Submitted by B.P. Nance

An opportunity has been given to the non-profits in University Place to help increase awareness of our organizations and events in the community.The information is as follows:

NEW University Place Community Information Kiosk

We are establishing a UP Community Information Kiosk in the Civic/Library Building atrium with the support of the city. The atrium needs to be a welcoming place with human contact to provide information about the UP community highlighting the events and services available. UP is a vibrant community with a variety of opportunities and activities from the arts to UP history and everything in between. The goal is to provide information about our community’s non-profit and service organizations explaining the various organizations, volunteer opportunities and current upcoming events. (For instance, many UP residents are unaware of the free concerts held in the Curran Orchard each summer.) Each organization will provide us with their individual material to be available to hand out at the kiosk to those interested. Also city contact information will be provided .

This effort will be completely volunteer run and staffed. So, before we can start, we need more volunteers! We are flexible – we can use as little as an hour at a time at your convenience to longer periods. This is a great opportunity to get tuned into what is going on in UP.

We will provide training – all we need is your time, so if you will respond with your name, contact info and preferred days & hours, we can begin setting up a schedule. If you are interested, or know someone who would like to participate, please contact either of the names below.

Also, if you are involved in another organization that wishes to be represented please contact the individuals below. THANK YOU!

Bunny Nance Helen McDaniel

bpnance5@hotmail.com (253) 327-1603