Vacation Rental Homes are Soaring in the South Sound!

Submitted by Cameron Barber, Lakewood

Two years ago I was helping my in-laws look for a new house in Washington. They are living out of state and want to start planning to move after retirement. I had a set budget and area to look for their perfect retirement home. We looked from Puyallup to Poulsbo looking for that perfect house, but there was nothing in their stated price range. Then I got a call about a property in Gig Harbor. It fit all of the criteria they had except one, it was too expensive! So we needed to solve this problem. Enter vacation management.

They wanted to be in the house a few weeks a year, some holidays, and long weekends, but the house would remain empty most of the time. That’s when we decided to look into what it would take to use the house as a vacation rental. There was furnishing, decoration, entry coding, cleaning, and maintenance to set up. We even had to think about what length of stay we were all comfortable with. Though the task seemed daunting, we decided to give it a chance.

Our expectations were pretty low. Maybe a few days in a month to help offset the added cost of mortgage expense. What we experienced blew us away! Not only did the house begin to book up, it quickly became one of the most sought after, and expensive vacation homes in the area. Our bookings soared, the rates began to climb, and pretty soon the property wend from burden, to a business!

This month alone summer alone the house will pay for itself many, many times over! My in laws could not be happier, and my wife and I found a business we love! Managing a Vacation Home is time consuming, and can be stressful. With all the sites, calendars, and cleaning schedule, things can get very busy. On the other hand, the joy of serving people, and helping out far outweighs the hassle.

Now, I know that it may feel a little strange to allow complete strangers into your home. The temptation is to dismiss the idea immediately. The reality is, you too can share in the success of the vacation rental market. Our state is beautiful. We have world class golf courses, killer whales, thriving businesses, and global recognition. The world is coming to us. Why not host them when you are away.