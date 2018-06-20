Steilacoom Summer Concert Series returns for 2018

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series kicks off June 27. Mark your calendars for most Wednesdays (6:30 pm) to be at Pioneer Park (1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388)
- June 27, Joey Jewel & The Swinging Orchestra (Sinatra in The Sands)
- July 11, Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)
- July 18, 204 Army Band (Vancouver)
- July 25, Wasted On The Way (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute)
- Aug 1, Michael Powers (Smooth Jazz)
- Aug 8, Wally & The Beaves (Golden Age of Rock & Roll)
- Aug 15, Hybrib Feat. Server (Variety Band)
- Aug 22, Michele DAamour & The Love Dealers (Blues)
- Aug 29, Danny Vernon (The Illusion Of Elvis)
Sponsored By The Town Of Steilacoom & Sound View Senior Living.
No Marijuana Or Alcoholic Beverages Permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks
For more information call 581-1076
