Steilacoom Summer Concert Series returns for 2018

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series kicks off June 27. Mark your calendars for most Wednesdays (6:30 pm) to be at Pioneer Park (1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388)

  • June 27, Joey Jewel & The Swinging Orchestra (Sinatra in The Sands)
  • July 11, Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)
  • July 18, 204 Army Band (Vancouver)
  • July 25,  Wasted On The Way (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute)
  • Aug 1, Michael Powers (Smooth Jazz)
  • Aug 8,  Wally & The Beaves (Golden Age of Rock & Roll)
  • Aug 15, Hybrib Feat. Server (Variety Band)
  • Aug 22,  Michele DAamour & The Love Dealers (Blues)
  • Aug 29, Danny Vernon (The Illusion Of Elvis)

Sponsored By The Town Of Steilacoom & Sound View Senior Living.

No Marijuana Or Alcoholic Beverages Permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks

For more information call 581-1076

www.steilacoomsummerconcerts.com

