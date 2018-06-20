Steilacoom Summer Concert Series returns for 2018

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series kicks off June 27. Mark your calendars for most Wednesdays (6:30 pm) to be at Pioneer Park (1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388)

June 27, Joey Jewel & The Swinging Orchestra (Sinatra in The Sands)

July 11, Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)

July 18, 204 Army Band (Vancouver)

July 25, Wasted On The Way (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute)

Aug 1, Michael Powers (Smooth Jazz)

Aug 8, Wally & The Beaves (Golden Age of Rock & Roll)

Aug 15, Hybrib Feat. Server (Variety Band)

Aug 22, Michele DAamour & The Love Dealers (Blues)

Aug 29, Danny Vernon (The Illusion Of Elvis)

Sponsored By The Town Of Steilacoom & Sound View Senior Living.

No Marijuana Or Alcoholic Beverages Permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks

For more information call 581-1076

www.steilacoomsummerconcerts.com