Public invited to ride free “Taste Express” to the Taste of Tacoma

Pierce Transit is operating the free “Taste Express” again this year for the Taste of Tacoma event June 22 – 24. Rides are free, thanks to Xfinity, which is sponsoring the service. Riders can catch the Taste Express at the Tacoma Community College (TCC) Transit Center, located at 19th St. and Mildred. Taste Express service will operate every 30 minutes from TCC beginning at 10 a.m. each day. Parking at TCC around the transit center is free.

Customers can catch the Taste Express back to TCC at Point Defiance Park’s main entrance near Pearl St. and North Park Way. The last buses will leave the Taste of Tacoma at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SHUTTLE paratransit transportation is available for registered SHUTTLE customers during normal SHUTTLE service hours. Registered SHUTTLE customers should call 253-581-8000 (option 1, then option 2) one to five days in advance to schedule their trip. SHUTTLE customers will be dropped off and picked up at a temporary designated zone near Point Defiance Park’s main entrance.

In addition to the Express, Pierce Transit also has local routes that go to the Taste of Tacoma, and many routes have service to TCC with connections to the Taste Express. For more information, visit Pierce Transit’s route information page at piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes or call 253.581.8000 to get help planning a trip.

Pierce Transit Routes 10, 11 and 15 will be on detour during the Taste of Tacoma as follows: