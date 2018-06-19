Pierce County offers free 1-ton totes of SoundGRO® fertilizer

For a limited time, Pierce County is offering free 1-ton totes of SoundGRO® fertilizer while supplies last.

Orders must be placed at www.piercecountywa.gov/SoundGRO and must be picked up at the Chambers Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, 10311 Chambers Creek Road West in University Place. Directions with pick-up instructions are included when an order is confirmed.

Summer order pick-up hours are 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday by appointment only.

SoundGRO® is sold in full ton increments only with no limit while supplies last.

SoundGRO® 5-5-0 fertilizer is a nutrient rich, slow-release, biosolids-based formula that promotes plant growth and enhances soil structure and quality. SoundGRO® is well suited to home use in landscaped areas and gardens, and in agricultural and commercial applications. For recommendations on application rates, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/3134/Home-Users-Guide.

Made at the treatment plant, SoundGRO® is an award-winning product that meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s rigorous Class A “Exceptional Quality” standards for biosolids safety.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/SoundGRO to learn more about SoundGRO®.