Pierce College Raider Athletics hosts summer youth camps

Young athletes throughout the community have an opportunity to sharpen their techniques and athletic abilities by attending Raider Athletics volleyball and basketball summer camps. Campers will have an opportunity to train with Pierce College coaches and athletes while learning a little more about what life is like as a student on campus.

The following athletics camps are open for registration now:

Volleyball Advanced Skills Camp, July 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $100

This camp is open to athletes ages 14 to 18. Campers will receive a t-shirt and special camp volleyball. Please bring your own lunch to camp.

Volleyball Youth Skills Clinic, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $35

This camp is open to boys and girls ages 8 to 13. This one-day clinic focuses on developing proper mechanics and mastering the fundamentals. Campers will receive a t-shirt and special camp volleyball. Please bring your own lunch to camp.

Basketball Camp

Raider Co-Ed Youth Basketball Skills Camp, July 17-19 from 9 a.m. to noon, $75

This camp is designed for boys and girls ages 8 to 14. Raider Women’s Basketball head coach Ariassa Wilson, along with her coaching staff and players, will provide three days of skill development and instruction – in a fun environment for youth.

All camps take place in the Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center, located at 9401 Farwest Drive SW in Lakewood. For more information and to register, please visit the Pierce College Raiders website.

