Local students graduate Whitworth University

The following students from western Pierce County have been awarded a degree from Whitworth University.

Fircrest, WA

Elizabeth Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Physics, Summa Cum Laude

Lakewood, WA

Thais Pedro-Trujillo, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Tacoma, WA

Kimberly Jasper, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting, Cum Laude

University Place, WA

Melissa Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Area of Concentration:, Cum Laude

Hannah Rzeszewicz, Bachelor of Arts, Psycholog, Biologyy, Cum Laude

