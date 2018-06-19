The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local students graduate Whitworth University

By Leave a Comment

The following students from western Pierce County have been awarded a degree from Whitworth University.

Fircrest, WA

  • Elizabeth Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Physics, Summa Cum Laude

Lakewood, WA

  • Thais Pedro-Trujillo, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Tacoma, WA

  • Kimberly Jasper, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting, Cum Laude

University Place, WA

  • Melissa Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Area of Concentration:, Cum Laude
  • Hannah Rzeszewicz, Bachelor of Arts, Psycholog, Biologyy, Cum Laude

Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of nearly 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *