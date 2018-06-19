Local students graduate Whitworth University

The following students from western Pierce County have been awarded a degree from Whitworth University.
Fircrest, WA
- Elizabeth Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Physics, Summa Cum Laude
Lakewood, WA
- Thais Pedro-Trujillo, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Tacoma, WA
- Kimberly Jasper, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting, Cum Laude
University Place, WA
- Melissa Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Area of Concentration:, Cum Laude
- Hannah Rzeszewicz, Bachelor of Arts, Psycholog, Biologyy, Cum Laude
Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of nearly 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
Leave a Reply