Fat Cat Adoption Promotion

TACOMA, WA – The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is celebrating Adopt-A-Cat Month this June.

This month marks the height of “kitten season,” when almost two thousand young kittens are brought into the Society.

This feline population increase has filled the Society with cats and kittens who need a forever home.

In the spirit of Adopt a Cat Month and to make room for these kittens, all adult cats are 50% off from Saturday, June 16 through Saturday, June 30!

You can come in and get your own “fat” cat for half the “pounds!”