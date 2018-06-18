Summer events at Pierce County Library’s Lakewood branch

The Lakewood branch of the Pierce County Library System has fun-filled activities planned for children and teens this summer. Visit the library at 6300 Wildaire Rd SW for more information.

Event highlights:

June 20, 2:30-4:30 p.m.: Become a YouTuber: Find an audience, create a personal style, make videos, and incorporate film-making techniques into a YouTube channel. Registration is required. Class is held every Wednesday until July 25 (no class July 4).

June 23: Read-a-thon Summer Reading kick off at all library branches. Participants can start their summer reading at this event where people of all ages are encouraged to participate in story time, act in a readers’ theater and participate in other activities. For every hour you read you earn books for your library.

June 23, 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Rain City Rock Camp: Ever wondered what it would feel like to ROCK? Come find out at this hands-on collaboration with Rain City Rock Camp! Try out an electric guitar, a bass guitar or the drums. Talk to an expert about what it takes to learn an instrument or start a band and tap into some great music resources around the Puget Sound area.

June 28, 2-3 p.m.: Sound FX-Foley: Learn about the creation of sound effects for movies, TV, video games, theater and radio. Go behind the scenes and create sound effects for a movie. Ages 12 to 18.

July 21, 1-4 p.m.: Dig In! Mini Burke Museum: Examine real fossils, rocks and minerals, as well as cast replicas of dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals and plants. Unearth fossils in the fossil dig pits, learn about the work of paleontologists and geologists, and imagine the amazing life that once inhabited the planet.

Aug. 17, 6:30-10 p.m.: Teen Late Night Library Takeover: Give summer a proper send-off by taking over the library after hours. Hang out and rock out with music, games, food and more activities.

For more information visit the Pierce County Library Sytem website.