The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council’s June 19 meeting agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of June 5, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #107674- #107679 in the amount of $231,991.45
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #107767 – #107837 in the amount of $104,203.07 and Manual Checks #107750, 107751, 107755, 107759, and 107765 in the amount of $4,871.54.
  4. Presentation
  5. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  6. Public Hearing
    1. Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
    2. 6-Year Transportation Improvement Program (AB 2858) (Resolution #1164)
  7. Action Items
    1. Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
    2. 6 -Year Transportation Improvement Program (AB 2858) (Resolution #1164)
  8. New Items
    1. Real Estate Acquisition (AB 2859) (*)
  9. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  10. Study Session:
    1. Construction Hours
    2. Nuisance Ordinance

Persons requiring special accommodations, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick at 581-1076

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *