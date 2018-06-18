Steilacoom Town Council’s June 19 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of June 5, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #107674- #107679 in the amount of $231,991.45
- Approval of Claims Checks #107767 – #107837 in the amount of $104,203.07 and Manual Checks #107750, 107751, 107755, 107759, and 107765 in the amount of $4,871.54.
- Presentation
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
- 6-Year Transportation Improvement Program (AB 2858) (Resolution #1164)
- Action Items
- Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
- 6 -Year Transportation Improvement Program (AB 2858) (Resolution #1164)
- New Items
- Real Estate Acquisition (AB 2859) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session:
- Construction Hours
- Nuisance Ordinance
Persons requiring special accommodations, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick at 581-1076
