Steilacoom Town Council’s June 19 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of June 5, 2018 Approval of Payroll Checks #107674- #107679 in the amount of $231,991.45 Approval of Claims Checks #107767 – #107837 in the amount of $104,203.07 and Manual Checks #107750, 107751, 107755, 107759, and 107765 in the amount of $4,871.54. Presentation Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Public Hearing Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583) 6-Year Transportation Improvement Program (AB 2858) (Resolution #1164) Action Items Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583) 6 -Year Transportation Improvement Program (AB 2858) (Resolution #1164) New Items Real Estate Acquisition (AB 2859) (*) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session: Construction Hours Nuisance Ordinance

Persons requiring special accommodations, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick at 581-1076